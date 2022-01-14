  Friday Jan, 14 2022 07:35:07 PM

Grenade blast rocks premises of Pikit police outpost

Mindanao Armed Conflict
By: 
John M. Unson

PIKIT, North Cotabato --- Investigators are still clueless on the identity of two men who set off a fragmentation grenade near a roadside police check point here late Thursday.

No one was hurt in the bombing but the strong blast caused panic among villagers.

The two men sped away as the MK2 grenade one of them hurled near the police detachment went off.

The makeshift security outpost is unmanned at nighttime.

The Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade and the North Cotabato provincial police are cooperating in identifying the bombers for prosecution. 

