Grenade blast rocks Tantangan, South Cotabato on Christmas Eve

TANTANGAN, South Cotabato --- A grenade explosion ripped through a stretch of a highway here Friday night, causing panic among villagers in houses nearby.

Reports received by Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, regional director for the Soccsksargen region, showed that one of two men on a motorcycle together hurled a grenade at a red Mitsubushi pick-up truck parked along a portion of the Koronadal-Tacurong Highway in Barangay Dumadalig here and sped away as the explosive went off.

The pickup truck, bearing license plates NET 3147, was damaged.

Investigators from the Tantangan municipal police office are still clueless on the incident.

They are not sure yet if it could be related to the fatal ambush of a policeman about four hours prior at the same route, not too far from the scene of the explosion.

The uniformed Patrolman Mangued Mangabpel Salumandeg of the Police Regional Office-12 in General Santos City was riding a motorcycle en route to the Tantangan municipal station when he was attacked by men armed with pistols, killing him on the spot.

The suspects reportedly escaped using motorcycles driven by cohorts.