Grenade blast rocks yard of barangay exec in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY --- A grenade blast ripped through the residential compound of a barangay chairman in nearby Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao Sunday night, causing panic among villagers.

Guiaber Dalindingan, chairman of Barangay Crossing Simuay in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, is certain the bombing was politically-motivated, related to the May 9 elections in their municipality.

Local leaders said Guibar supported the candidacy of the now Sultan Kudarat mayor-elect Tucao Mastura and, in so doing, angered many of his constituents who favored a rival candidate.

Lt. Col. Sabri Lakibul, chief of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, said Monday, investigators are still trying to put closure to the bombing incident.

He said investigators have enlisted the help of barangay officials in identifying the culprits for them to be prosecuted in court. (John Unson)