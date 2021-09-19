  Sunday Sep, 19 2021 10:26:22 PM

Grenade found inside CCNHS Rojas site

Local News • 17:45 PM Sun Sep 19, 2021
36
By: 
DXMS Radyo bida
Photos courtesy of Sheila Dela Cruz

COTABATO CITY - Bomb experts search the compound of Cotabato City National High School Rojas site after a grenade was allegedly found inside one of the comfort rooms. 

In her FB posts, Sheila dela Cruz of BTA-BARMM said the alleged grenade was discovered at about 2 p.m.

Police said bomb experts were called after a concerned citizen alerted the police about the discovery of a live hand grenade.

Bomb experts pulled the grenade from the gutter of the comfort room, brought it to safer place and disrupted it.

No one knows how the grenade reached the roof of the school's comfort room.  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Koronadal has 125 new COVID-19 cases, Region 12 has 587

COTABATO CITY - KUMPARA sa 446 cases noong Sabado, bahagyang tumaas sa 587 cases kahapon Linggo ang panibagong kaso ng coronavirus disease sa...

BIFF’s hand seen in Maguindanao bombing

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities are certain the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters was behind the bombing in Datu Piang, Maguindanao Saturday...

Grenade found inside CCNHS Rojas site

COTABATO CITY - Bomb experts search the compound of Cotabato City National High School Rojas site after a grenade was allegedly found inside one of...

Mayor: BIFF warned gay players before Datu Piang blast  

COTABATO CITY – A local official in Maguindanao said Moro extremists have forewarned the gays to stop playing volleyball in town. Mayor Victor...

Soccsksargen has 446 new COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) FOUR-HUNDRED-FORTY-SIX (446) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...