Grenade found inside CCNHS Rojas site

COTABATO CITY - Bomb experts search the compound of Cotabato City National High School Rojas site after a grenade was allegedly found inside one of the comfort rooms.

In her FB posts, Sheila dela Cruz of BTA-BARMM said the alleged grenade was discovered at about 2 p.m.

Police said bomb experts were called after a concerned citizen alerted the police about the discovery of a live hand grenade.

Bomb experts pulled the grenade from the gutter of the comfort room, brought it to safer place and disrupted it.

No one knows how the grenade reached the roof of the school's comfort room.