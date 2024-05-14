GSIS offers emergency loan to members affected by rabies, El Niño

MANILA – Around 77,000 members and pensioners of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) from 13 areas in the country affected by rabies and the El Niño can now apply for emergency loans.

In a news release on Tuesday, the GSIS said a total of PHP1.7 billion was allocated for the initiative.

Qualified applicants include members who are residing or working in Buenavista, Marinduque, where rising rabies cases have been reported.

Also included are members affected by El Niño in Catbalogan City in Western Samar; Cordova, Naga City, and Toledo City in Cebu; Iloilo City; Buenavista in Guimaras; Bayawan City and Sta. Catalina in Negros Oriental; Antique; Basilan; and Datu Piang and Sultan sa Barongis in Maguindanao Del Sur

The GSIS said members and pensioners can borrow up to PHP40,000 to clear previous loans and receive a maximum net amount of PHP20,000, while those without existing loans can apply for up to P20,000.

Qualified applicants include those residing or working in affected areas, and must meet certain eligibility criteria.

To be eligible for the emergency loan, active members must not be on unpaid leave, have no pending administrative or legal cases, and must have made at least six monthly premium payments prior to application.

“Their net take-home pay should not be less than PHP5,000 as required by the General Appropriations Act. Meanwhile, old-age and disability pensioners must have a net monthly pension that is at least 25% of their gross pension," GSIS said.

Applications may be filed through the GSIS Touch, with the deadline of submission on June 7 for Luzon areas, May 31 for Visayas, and June 1 for Mindanao. (PNA)