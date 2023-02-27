  Monday Feb, 27 2023 06:22:03 PM

Guard in firm without CR drowned while urinating along river 

Local News • 11:30 AM Mon Feb 27, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The missing security guard, Carlo Tapioc Pradi. (From LGU Upi, Maguindanao del Norte)

COTABATO CITY --- A guard in a local firm long bereft of a comfort room for its security group fell early Sunday from one side of the Rio Grande River here while urinating and disappeared. 

Rescuers have since been searching for Carlo Tapioc Pradi of the Edsa Security Agency that has a team guarding the riverside compound of the Comart Incorporated in Barangay Poblacion 7 in north of this city. 

The firm is engaged in trading of processed agricultural products and other commercial goods.

Local radio reports quoting Cotabato City Police Office and the City Police Precinct 1 said Pradi was urinating at the bank of the Rio Grande River adjacent to the compound he and companions are guarding when he slipped while on a concrete riverbank wall and plunged into the deep waterway.

The large Rio Grande River that springs from central Mindanao’s the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta, drains at the western seacoast of this city. 

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Regional Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema separately announced Monday that they shall look into assertions by companions of the missing Pradi that the management of Comart, Inc. has ignored their request, done repeatedly, to build for them a comfort room. 

Team leaders of responding rescuers from the Philippine Coast Guard, the local police and the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence of the Bangsamoro government told reporters they are certain that Pradi is dead.

 

