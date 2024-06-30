  Sunday Jun, 30 2024 06:22:49 PM

Guinakit of Cotabato City champion, 3 groups from Maguindanao del Norte runners up in Festival float competition

Congratulations to the Aliwan Fiesta Float competition champion, Guinakit from Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte!

1st Runner Up - Bahay Pangisdaan from Muntinlupa City 

2nd Runner Up - Lamin o Bidadari from Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte 

3rd Runner Up - Ilwan a Inaul sa Kutawato from Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte

4th Runner Up - Adat Betad sa Maguiranun from Mother Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte

5th Runner Up - Halamanan Festival from Guiguinto, Bulacan

