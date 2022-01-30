  Sunday Jan, 30 2022 03:16:42 AM

Gunman killed, cop wounded in Sarangani clash

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 20:30 PM Sat Jan 29, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A police team killed a member of a criminal gang in a shootout in Maitum, Sarangani the other day that left a policeman wounded.

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Saturday the 29-year-old Ricky Tombaga Calicom died instantly from gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

Policemen were to peacefully arrest Calicom’s two cohorts, Julieto Wata and Maglam Tungkay, both wanted for murder and frustrated murder, in Barangay Tuanadatu, but the operation turned awry when they resisted and opened fire.

Police Master Sgt. Leo Darius Gregorio was wounded in the gunfight, now confined in a hospital.

Wata and Tungkay, who had escaped, are known for their involvement in trafficking of shabu and extortion activities in interior villages in Maitum.

The duo was also tagged in a series of cattle theft incidents in the municipality in recent months. 

Gunman killed, cop wounded in Sarangani clash

