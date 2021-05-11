  Tuesday May, 11 2021 02:31:57 AM

Gunman kills Basilan village exec

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:30 PM Mon May 10, 2021
Bong Garcia/PNA
Isabela City Hall

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police is investigating the identity of the lone gunman behind the killing Monday of a village official in Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Lt. Colonel Junpikar Sitin, Isabela City police chief, identified the victim as Jamirun Amigos, the village chief of Marang, Sumisip, Basilan.

Amigos was walking in front of a food chain outlet around 2 p.m. Monday in Barangay Isabela Proper Isabela City when shot to death by the gunman, Sitin said.

Sitin said the suspect already fled when the responding policemen arrived at the crime scene.

Recovered at the crime scene were four empty shells of caliber .45 pistol.

Sitin said a possible motive of the incident could be “rido,” a local term for family feud. (PNA)

