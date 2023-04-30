Gunman linked to death of SAF 44 slain in Army-PNP operation in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – One of the gunmen involved in the killing of 44 police officers in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015 was killed during law enforcement operations in Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipality, the Army said Sunday.

Lt. Colonel Michael Glenn Manansala, 6th Infantry Battalion commander, said joint police and Army operatives were to serve a warrant of arrest against Bansir Samaon when resisted and, using his caliber .45 pistol, opened fire on state forces at about noon Friday.

Samaon, also known as “Malang” and “Bungo,” was a member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), an outlawed group that pledge allegiance to ISIS.

“He was a bomb courier of the BIFF and one of the gunmen linked to the killing of PNP Special Action Force in 2015,” Manansala said.

“The soldiers only defended themselves when the suspect fired his pistol toward the operating units,” he added.

His relatives immediately claimed his body from the local police office and buried according to Islamic rites.

Brig. Gen. Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, lauded the operating troops for neutralizing the suspect who reacted violently to law enforcers serving his warrant.

“At least justice is achieved for SAF 44 with the death of one of the attackers,” Pagcog said.

“SAF 44” refers to the death of 44 elite police officers in Barangay Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

The PNP-SAF was part of state forces tasked to arrest Malaysian bomb expert Zulkifli Bin Hir, alias Marwan.

After Marwan was killed, Moro gunmen, both from the BIFF and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), clashed with SAF commandos that left 44 police officers, about 17 Moro gunmen and civilians dead during the 11-hour fierce firefight.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander, also lauded the 6th IB troopers and police officers for the successful law enforcement operation.

He called on other BIFF gunmen to lay down guns, surrender and live with their loved ones by taking advantage of the government’s peace and reconciliation program.

“I hope you will consider this offer before its too late,” said Rillera, also commander of Army-led Joint Task Force Central (JTFC).

Also on Friday, four BIFF members surrender to Colonel Andre Santos, 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade commander during surrender rites at brigade headquarters in Tacurong City.

Santos said the rebels turned over four firearms, including a sniper rifle and anti-personnel mine.

Since January, about 70 BIFF members have surrendered to the Army in Maguindanao and Cotabato provinces.