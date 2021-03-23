Guns now silent in Datu Saudi Ampatuan; thousands displaced in 4-day conflict 

MAGUINDANAO --- Tension has waned in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town where soldiers and gunmen operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria figured in deadly gunfights last week.

Members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters who instigated the hostilities in Barangay Kitango in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao have left the area after personnel of units under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division killed 11 from them, forcing their hasty retreat.

Hundreds of families from Barangay Kitango and nearby agricultural enclaves that fled due to the skirmishes are reluctant to return to their conflict-stricken villages, apprehensive of a possible return of the BIFF gunmen once soldiers who drove them away return to their bases.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of 6th ID, said Tuesday soldiers are now busy helping agencies of the Bangsamoro regional government extend humanitarian support to evacuees now housed temporarily in school buildings and public covered courts.

The Bangsamoro social welfare ministry and the region’s Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence, most known as the READI contingent, have been providing relief interventions since Monday to no fewer than 20,000 individuals now cramped in squalid evacuations sites.

Teams from BARMM-READI, operating under the control of Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, have initially delivered hygiene kits, food, water and other provisions needed by evacuees while in makeshift shelters.

“Our troops will not falter in providing security to these villagers,” Uy said.

The trouble in Barangay Kitango erupted on March 18 when BIFF gunmen attacked soldiers dispatched by the 6th ID after villagers reported the convergence of armed men in the area, as if bracing for an attack.

Evacuees have reported that the BIFF lost 11 members, mostly adolescents, in encounters with soldiers from March 18 until early Monday.

The BIFF, which uses the ISIS flag as banner, is tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao in the past five years.

The group has a reputation for venting ire on non-military targets to avenge losses in clashes with pursuing military forces.

“We are anticipating possible retaliations. We won’t let our guard down,” Uy said.