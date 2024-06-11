  Tuesday Jun, 11 2024 03:35:45 PM

Half brother of slain prosecutor arrested, questioned; cops eye land dispute as motive

Local News • 12:15 PM Tue Jun 11, 2024
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/DXMS
DIGOS CITY - Police arrested here the half-brother of slain Davao Occidental Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Eleonor Dela Peña following a pursuit operation about four hours after she was murdered in Barangay Aplaya, Digos City.

According to Digos City police chief Lt. Col. Florante Retes, Arnel Dela Peña, was arrested at about 9:40 p.m. Monday in Barangay Talas, Sulop, Davao del Sur si Arnel Dela Peña, 56 years old and half-brother of the slain prosecutor.

Pinaniniwalaang away sa lupa ang motibo ng krimen, ayon sa mga imbestigador. 

Nakilala si Arnel base sa pahayag ng anak ng pinatay na prosecutor, sa kopya ng CCTV footage na nakuha ng pulis at sa description na ibinigay ng mga nakasaksi sa krimen.

"During the pursuit, the suspect was described as wearing a black helmet with the letter “M,” a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans, and riding a red Honda Click motorcycle," the police investigation report said.

"Upon arrest, police recovered ten pieces 12-gauge shotgun shells, twenty-seven 5.56 MM live rounds, one M16 rifle magazine, a black helmet with the letter “M,” a blue Fila-branded hooded jacket, and two cell phones," the same police report said.

Sa unang report na nakalap ng DXMS Radyo Bida, pauwi na sa kanyang bahay si Atty. dela Peña habang minameho ang kanyang puting Ford Raptor (NGG-7966) nang pagbabarilin sa ulo at katawan.

Ayon sa mga nakasaksi, sakay ng Honda Click ang suspek nang lapitan nito ang biktima at pinagbabaril.

Kinondena naman ng Integrated Bar of the Philippines o IBP Eastern Mindanao Region ang pagpaslang kay Atty. Dela Peña. Apat na bahay na lang sana at darating na ang prosecutor sa kanyang tahanan nang maganap ang krimen.

