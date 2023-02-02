Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease hits Kidapawan, 48 cases listed in January alone

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The highly contagious “Hand Foot and Mouth Disease” A Kidapawan City health official has raised the alarm bell over rising cases of the highly contagious Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in the city.

“In 2022, we only monitored about 21 cases but in January alone this year, Kidapawan City has already recorded 48 cases in 40 villages,” Dr. Jose Martin M. Evangelista, Pediatrician ng City Health Office said over DXND Radyo Bida.

“This could be under-reported and we expect the number to rise when all cases are reported,” he added.

He noticed that most parents whose children have confirmed to have the virus were unaware about it. “There could be more cases because we believed parents were unaware it already hit their children,” he added.

Evangelista said the virus usually hit 5 years old and below, especially the one year old and below.

He said efforts from the city health office and the local government are underway to contain the outbreak of the the disease.

Evangelista said the HFMD is very contagious that transmitted via respiratory secretions like coughs, sneezing of patients and close contact with the HFMD patients or sharing of kitchen utensils.

“This is very contagious especially during the first week of illness,” Dr. Evangelista said a video post in Kidapawan City LGU social media account.

The most common signs of the disease are rashes in the patients hand, foot and mouth, coughs and fever. Evangelista said hardest hit are Barnagays Poblacion, Singao, Magsaysay, Macebolig, Amas, Perez, Lanao and Indangan.

He said many parents are unaware that their children have already the virus thus the city has ventured into massive information campaign, especially in schools, as one of preventive measures.

In Banga, South Cotabato, the HFMD has already downed 51 children and health officials have said the spread of the disease had been contained.