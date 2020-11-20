Health ministry appoints 163 midwives in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s Ministry of Health held a ceremonial signing of appointment for the 163 midwives under Midwife in Every Community in BARMM (MECBA) from 36 municipalities of Maguindanao on Thursday, Nov. 19 in the city.

OIC Health Minister Dr. Amirel Usman, who led the activity, emphasized the “importance of health workers in rendering quality health services in the BARMM community.”

“Sana sa susunod na taon ng ating pagsasama bilang kagawad at sundalo na tagapagpaganap ng serbisyong kalusugan ay mananatili paring nakatuon sa kapakanan ng ating kumunidad, hindi matatawaran ang inyong pagod, pagsusumikap at pagtitiis nitong mga nakalipas na taon,” Usman said.

MECBA health workers' appointment effectivity was on January 2, this year but the signing of appointment was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim stressed that medical services is one of the priority programs of regional government to address the needs of the Bangsamoro communities.

“You have already shown your dedication to help uplift the standards of our medical care to our constituents, as midwives who will be deployed in various Bangsamoro community, you will become living ambassadors of our sealed vision for health care in the region,” Ebrahim said.

“Soon we will be hiring also additional health care workers to be deployed in Barangays," he added.

Present during the ceremony were MOH Chief Administrative Officer Laxaman Bangcola, CSC Assistant Regional Director Dominador Gonzales Jr., Acting Provincial Health Officer of IPHO Maguindanao Dr. Elizabeth A. Samama, and MOH-HRHDP Assistance Medical Coordinator Dr. Tato M. Usman. (Bureau of Public Information)