High value target nabbed in Wao drug buy bust

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit-15, Wao Municipal Police Station, 3rd Platoon 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit/Provincial Special Operations Group, and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit PRO BAR arrested one high-value drug suspect, on June 14, 2024, in Brgy Panang, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

The operatives, in coordination with IMEG, RIU, and PDEA, initiated the drug bust using a poseur buyer and a boodle money. After the deal was completed, the operatives swiftly arrested the target.

The object for sale, a small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be Shabu, weighing 10 grams and worth Php68,000.00, will be used as drug evidence against the arrested HVI.

Additionally, media, barangay, and DOJ representatives witnessed the inventory and marking of recovered evidence. Two alternative recording devices were used during the operation.

The arrested suspect was taken to Wao MPS for temporary detention and will face charges for violating Section 5 Art II of RA 9165. The drug evidence was taken to the PNP DEG SOU 15.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, acting regional director, PRO BAR, lauded the operatives for their successful apprehension of the HVI.

"I'm optimistic that the unyielding chase by law enforcement of high-value drug suspects will soon put an end to the drug trade and use," he added.