  Friday Jun, 04 2021 09:25:23 PM

Highway Patrol, police operatives arrest 2 men with cal. 50 machinegun

Local News • 16:30 PM Fri Jun 4, 2021
37
By: 
NDBC NCA
The suspects and the war materials. (HPG photo)

COTABATO CITY – Police arrested here two men for possession of a cal. 50 machinegun while entering the city from Maguindanao.

Police Major Elexon Bona, chief of Cotabato City police station 1, said joint operatives PNP and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) intercepted a green sedan car at a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion 1.

Joint police, HPG and Philippine Marines personnel noticed two men acting suspiciously during checkpoint operation.

Police found a cal. 45 pistol and disassembled cal. 50 machine gun with bullets inside the car.

In a report submitted by HPG-Cotabato City to HPG Director General Alexander Tagum, the suspects were identified as Mohaddin Sabal Monico, 35 and Alidatu Abdul Monico, 28, both of Maguindanao who were flagged down at 10:30 a.m. along Delta Bridge.

HPG operatives were checking on the vehicles registration records when the two showed restlessness.

The two refused to talk to media and remained silent inside the police lock-up cell.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID-19 UPDATE: Region 12 lists highest single day infection of 378

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 4, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY-EIGHT (378) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for June 5

COTABATO CITY - The Aboitiz owned Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announces power interruption for Sunday in Tamontaka, Cotabato...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (June 4, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES 1    TATLONG pasahero, nasawi sa nasunog na Yellow bus sa Mlang, North Cotabato; malalimang imbestigasyon,...

Highway Patrol, police operatives arrest 2 men with cal. 50 machinegun

COTABATO CITY – Police arrested here two men for possession of a cal. 50 machinegun while entering the city from Maguindanao. Police Major Elexon...

15K BARMM healthcare workers receive Covid-19 vaccine 1st dose

COTABATO CITY—A total of 15,347 healthcare workers across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) already received their first...