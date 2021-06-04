Highway Patrol, police operatives arrest 2 men with cal. 50 machinegun

COTABATO CITY – Police arrested here two men for possession of a cal. 50 machinegun while entering the city from Maguindanao.

Police Major Elexon Bona, chief of Cotabato City police station 1, said joint operatives PNP and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) intercepted a green sedan car at a quarantine checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion 1.

Joint police, HPG and Philippine Marines personnel noticed two men acting suspiciously during checkpoint operation.

Police found a cal. 45 pistol and disassembled cal. 50 machine gun with bullets inside the car.

In a report submitted by HPG-Cotabato City to HPG Director General Alexander Tagum, the suspects were identified as Mohaddin Sabal Monico, 35 and Alidatu Abdul Monico, 28, both of Maguindanao who were flagged down at 10:30 a.m. along Delta Bridge.

HPG operatives were checking on the vehicles registration records when the two showed restlessness.

The two refused to talk to media and remained silent inside the police lock-up cell.