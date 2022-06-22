For his bravery, injured Army lieutenant gets recognition

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao A young Army lieutenant injured in an encounter with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat has received recognition Tuesday from the 6th Infantry Division commanding general.

Major General Roberto S Capulong, 6th ID chief, pinned an award to a wounded Army First Lieutenant Jomar C Binay-an at Camp Siongco Station Hospital, 6ID Headquarters, here.

The 6th ID public affairs office said in a statement that a medal was awarded to Binay-an, executive officer of Bravo Company of the 7th Infantry (Tapat) Battalion who was wounded during an encounter against more or less ten communist New Peoples Army while conducting combat clearing operation in Barangay Baluan, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on June 15, 2022.

Aside from a medal, Maj. Gen. Capulong, also Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) commander, assisted by Colonel Edgar L Catu, 6th ID chief of staff, also gave cash assistance, groceries, and a fruit basket to 1Lt Binay-an during simple ceremony.

“This is in recognition of his heroic acts by putting his llife in grave danger while pursuing terrorist groups in hinterlands of Palimbang,” Maj. Gen. Capulong said.

He added: “I am was elated with the bravery of this young officer and proud of his selfless service in preserving peace in our country.”

During the operation in Palimbang, one NPA rebel was killed while another peacefully surrendered with his rifle to authorities.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally identified as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.