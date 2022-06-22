  Wednesday Jun, 22 2022 12:09:15 PM

For his bravery, injured Army lieutenant gets recognition

Local News • 09:30 AM Wed Jun 22, 2022
37
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
HONORED. Maj. Gen. Robert Capulong, 6th Infantry Division commander, led in honoring an injured Army 1Lt. Jomar C Binay-anof 7th Infantry Battalion who was injured during a clash between his unit and communist rebels in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat. (6th ID

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao A young Army lieutenant injured in an encounter with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat has received recognition Tuesday from the 6th Infantry Division commanding general.

Major General Roberto S Capulong, 6th ID chief, pinned an award to a wounded Army First Lieutenant Jomar C Binay-an at Camp Siongco Station Hospital, 6ID Headquarters, here.

The 6th ID public affairs office said in a statement that a medal was awarded to Binay-an, executive officer of Bravo Company of the 7th Infantry (Tapat) Battalion who was wounded during an encounter against more or less ten communist New Peoples Army while conducting combat clearing operation in Barangay Baluan, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat on June 15, 2022.

Aside from a medal, Maj. Gen. Capulong, also Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) commander, assisted by Colonel Edgar L Catu, 6th ID chief of staff, also gave cash assistance, groceries, and a fruit basket to 1Lt Binay-an during simple ceremony.

“This is in recognition of his heroic acts by putting his llife in grave danger while pursuing terrorist groups in hinterlands of Palimbang,” Maj. Gen. Capulong said.

He added: “I am was elated with the bravery of this young officer and proud of his selfless service in preserving peace in our country.”

During the operation in Palimbang, one NPA rebel was killed while another peacefully surrendered with his rifle to authorities.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally identified as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

8 die, 5 hurt in Maguindanao police operation

COTABATO CITY – A police law enforcement operation early turned ugly when persons wanted with warrants of arrest resisted arrest and traded shots...

For his bravery, injured Army lieutenant gets recognition

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao A young Army lieutenant injured in an encounter with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat has received recognition Tuesday...

DOE asks Senate to revisit oil deregulation law

MANILA – The Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday proposed that mechanisms of Republic Act (RA) 8479 or the Oil Deregulation Act be provided...

PDEA-BARMM destroys P60.5-M illegal drugs in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM)on Tuesday destroyed a...

Koronadal village councilor dies in highway mishap

KORONADAL CITY - Patay ang isang barangay kagawad matapos mabangga ng sasakyan sa kahabaan ng national highway sa Brgy. Saravia, Koronadal City...