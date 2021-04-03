  Saturday Apr, 03 2021 02:11:05 AM

Holy Week 2021 message of BARMM Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo

Local News • 21:00 PM Fri Apr 2, 2021
21
By: 
BARMM MILG

In observance of the Holy Week, I urge our Catholic brothers and sisters in the Bangsamoro region to maintain the same level of religious dedication and hope despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us find time to reflect and discern the true message of Easter. May the lessons of Christ’s sacrifice remind us to remain steadfast in our commitment to serve others and rise above political differences.

Let us pray for our families, communities and nation to be resilient to the many challenges we are facing.

May we all have a safe and meaningful Holy Week.

