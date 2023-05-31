Hospital cook, 3 others busted in PDEA-12 operations

KORONADAL CITY - State agents seized 129,200 worth of shabu from four dealers, among them a government hospital cook, who fell in separate entrapment operations from weekend to Monday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 said.

Aileen Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, said Wednesday the three suspects entrapped in Kidapawan City and another in Barangay San Jose here are now detained, charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The first to fall in the two operations were the cohorts Danilo Provida Continedo, 62, Dino Villarete Labastida, 46 and the 49 year-old Ariel Mago Continedo, arrested after selling to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents P95,200 worth of shabu in a tradeoff on Saturday in Barangay Lower Manungol in Kidapawan City.

Lovitos said Ariel is a cook in the Kidapawan City District Hospital.

Lovitos said another dealer, the 31-year-old Edwin Reign Capote Sangatanan, long under surveillance for his shabu distribution activities, was entrapped on Monday by PDEA-12 agents in Barangay San Jose in Koronadal City.

He was detained for having sold P34,000 worth of shabu to PDEA-12 operatives disguised as drug dependents on Monday afternoon in Purok Riverside in Barangay San Jose, Koronadal City.

Lovitos said units of the Police Regional Office-12 in the cities of Kidapawan and Koronadal supported the operations that resulted in the arrest of the four men.

Photo: The three suspects entrapped in Kidapawan City last Saturday are now detained. (From PDEA-12)