Housing for homeless: BARMM provides 74 permanent shelters to IDPs in MagNorte

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:30 PM Fri Oct 27, 2023
Myrna Tepadan/BIO
The Ministry of Social Services and Development, through its Bahay Program, led on Oct. 3 the groundbreaking ceremony to commence the construction of the 74 housing units for the IDPs at Barangay Salman in Ampatuan, Maguindanao Norte. (MSSD)

COTABATO CITY— Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were forced to flee their homes due to armed conflicts in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Norte are soon to find solace in permanent houses, courtesy of the Bangsamoro Government.

The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), through its Bahay Program, led on Oct. 3 the groundbreaking ceremony to commence the construction of the 74 housing units at Barangay Salman. The project received funding amounting to P37-million and is expected to be completed by December.

“Beyond the initial welfare goods provided to them, this project represents a long-term social intervention for families left homeless by calamities and human-induced disasters,” said Suhad Bilang, Municipal Social Welfare Officer of Ampatuan.

“Additionally, we will prioritize them for other MSSD programs tailored to their specific needs, including livelihood assistance, educational support, and access to healthcare,” she added.

The IDPs, many of whom belong to the indigenous peoples’ communities, will also undergo Parenting Effectiveness Sessions (PES) and Family Development Sessions (FDS) to ensure the well-being and growth of the entire family unit.

MSSD said this initiative underscores its dedication not only to providing immediate relief but also to fostering the long-term prosperity and development of vulnerable communities who have endured crises and emergencies. 

