Housing project for conflict-stricken Moro families launched

COTABATO CITY - Local officials were elated with the commencement of the Bangsamoro government’s construction of 84 houses in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town for conflict-stricken families.

Mayor Edris Sindatok of Datu Saudi Ampatuan municipality in Maguindanao del Sur told reporters Saturday the housing project was personally launched last Monday by Regional Social Welfare Minister Raisa Jajurie.

Members of the Datu Saudi Ampatuan Sangguniang Bayan said they are grateful to the Bangsamoro regional government for embarking on the project.

The Ministry of Social Services and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and local counterparts are now constructing the 84 houses in Datu Saudi’s adjoining Barangays Salbu, Madia and Kitapok.

The three barangays are close to scenes of recent deadly clashes between units of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and members of local terrorist groups fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The MSSD has allocated P42 million for the housing project, a statement last week from the ministry stated.

“We are thankful to the MSSD and to the chief minister of the Bangsamoro region, Ahod Ebrahim, for this project for my poor constituents,” Sindatok said.

Sindatok said a fragile peace has been spreading around Datu Saudi Ampatuan since last year as a result of the joint security programs of their local government unit, the 6th ID, the municipal police force and local religious leaders.