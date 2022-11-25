  Friday Nov, 25 2022 07:00:35 PM

How it happened? Private car breaks through gas station concrete barrier in Davao

Local News • 17:15 PM Fri Nov 25, 2022
21
By: 
DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal
Photos courtesy of Davao City Public Information page

DAVAO CITY - A private Mitsubihi Montero mysteriously leaped and crashed through a gasoline station’s concrete barrier along Maa Diversion Road here on Friday afternoon, November 25.

Authorities are trying to remove the vehicle from its position. Investigation is ongoing.

A witness said everything was normal at the Shell gas station when suddenly he heard a loud thud and saw the vehicle atop the cocrete wall.

It remained unclear as of posting if any one was seriously hurt. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

How it happened? Private car breaks through gas station concrete barrier in Davao

DAVAO CITY - A private Mitsubihi Montero mysteriously leaped and crashed through a gasoline station’s concrete barrier along Maa Diversion Road here...

Army officials laud Bagumbayan officials in successful opn vs. NPAs

COTABATO CITY - Military officials today lauded the support provided by local officials of Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat that led to the...

6 na mga NPA, patay sa encoutner sa Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindandao del Norte - Patay ang anim na mga kasapi ng communist terrorist group matapos ang mga serye ng engkwentro sa pagitan ng...

Revamp of Church humanitarian arm for 'greater good': Caritas PH

MANILA – Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian, development and advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP)...

Troubled adult, minor partner commit suicide together

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat - A 29-year-old man and his 14-year-old live-in partner together committed suicide in a remote village here after the girl’...