How it happened? Private car breaks through gas station concrete barrier in Davao
By:
DXOM Radyo Bida Koronadal
DAVAO CITY - A private Mitsubihi Montero mysteriously leaped and crashed through a gasoline station’s concrete barrier along Maa Diversion Road here on Friday afternoon, November 25.
Authorities are trying to remove the vehicle from its position. Investigation is ongoing.
A witness said everything was normal at the Shell gas station when suddenly he heard a loud thud and saw the vehicle atop the cocrete wall.
It remained unclear as of posting if any one was seriously hurt.