Humble beginnings of Bubong CCNHS site

What began in 2010 as an extension facility of the Cotabato City National High School (CCNHS) is now a functional institution but still needs continuing support from prospective benefactors to maximize its operation.

The Bubong Site of the CCNHS located in the interior Barangay Bubong in west of Cotabato City started a decade ago only with two classrooms in a swampy field near the tourist attraction Timako Hill.

The school was activated in 2010 but its present administration workforce took off and became fully operational only in 2013.

The office of Cotabato Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi is presently constructing the concrete fence at the front yard of the school.

There is still a need for benefactors to fund the full fencing of the 5,000-squaremeter campus.

The CCNHS Bubong Site has received support early on from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police and the Rotary Club of Cotabato-South District that helped provide water connection for the school.

The original CCNHS Bubong Site, during its pioneering stage, did not even have an office for its principal and teachers. Classes were done in shifts to accommodate Grade 7, 8, 9 and 10 students.

The courage, dedication and benevolence of teachers in the CCHNS Bubong Site were all that made it rise from an isolated education functionary into a better learning institution, considerably better from how it started years ago.

Support from barangay officials and residents also helped improve the CCNHS Bubong Site.

The school now has 392 students and has larger buildings in its campus, bereft of electricity yet.

The zeal of the principal and teaching personnel of the CCNHS Bubong Site has never been weakened by the situation they are in, according to barangay leaders.

The operation fund the school has been receiving is only P31,825 monthly.

The CCHNS Bubong Site personnel are thankful to Concepcion F. Balawag, PhD., Career Executive Officer V, for having been so supportive of the operation of their school.

For teachers, what the school needs, for now, besides classrooms with electricity, is a covered court and computers for its office and as learning aid for students.

Barangay officials are supportive of the CCNHS Bubong Site, aware of its benefits to the local youth sector. Support from outside is still a necessity, however.

The COVID-19 pandemic also posed a lot of challenges for the school, whose personnel need to address concerns like a shift from traditional classroom instruction to distance learning as new education normal.

The so-called “new normal” requires the school to have paper copiers, computers and printers that are essential to hasten its delivery of modular and distance learning to students.