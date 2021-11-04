  Thursday Nov, 04 2021 04:51:26 PM

Hundreds displaced by big GenSan fire

Peace and Order • 14:15 PM Thu Nov 4, 2021
John M. Unson
More than a hundred houses were destroyed by Wednesday's fire in Barangay Calumpang. (Contributed Facebook photo)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- A fire of still undetermined origin razed more than a hundred houses in the seaside Barangay Calumpang here Wednesday afternoon.

Close to 200 families displaced by the conflagration are now temporarily sheltered in the Barangay Calumpang public gymnasium.

The fire that hit Purok Saeg in Barangay Calumpang started at past 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and was declared fire out at about 4:00 p.m. the same day by Chief Inspector Reginald Legaste, the chief of the Bureau of Fire Protection office in the city.

Local officials said the fire incident on Wednesday could be the city's worst this year.

The city government is now attending to the needs of the fire victims. (John Felix Unson)

