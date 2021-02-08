Hundreds of whales, dolphins play, enjoy in Sarangani Bay

KORONADAL CITY – Hundreds of whales and dolphins were spotted in Sarangani Bay during the Feb.2-5 marine mammal monitoring in the protected seascape by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Region 12 and its partners.

Joy C. Ologuin, protected area superintendent (PASu) of Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS), said that food hunting and nursing of calves are the possible reasons why the whales and dolphins were in the bay.

It was not the first time that dolphins and whales appeared in the vast Sarangani Bay. In recent months, the same marine mammals were observed coming to the coast and played to the delight of locals and tourists.

Oloquin said the monitoring team was composed of personnel from DENR-12 Conservation and Development Division, Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of SBPS, General Santos City DENR office and Environmental Conservation and Protection Center of Sarangani province.

According to a report from PAMO-SBPS, around 20-30 individuals of Short-finned Pilot Whales (Globicephala macrorhynchus) were recorded during the early February monitoring activity.

The team also sighted and filmed about eight Risso's Dolphins, 80 to 100 Spinner dolphins and about 150 to 200 Fraser's Dolphins swimming between the coastal waters of Malapatan and Glan in Sarangani Province.

PAsu Ologuin said that they are conducting the marine mammal monitoring every month to ensure the strict protection and conservation of the SBPS.

“The presence of these sea mammals in Sarangani was a clear indication our sea waters are safe and that they felt safe here thus they keep coming back,” Oloquin said.

Veterinarian Dr. Roy Mejorada, marine biologist of Environmental Conservation and Protection Center-Sarangani Province, said the presence of these beautiful creatures in Sarangani Bay show that the area is safe and that the people along the coast lines are not harming.

“The locals have been educated and trained how to protect marine line,” he said. (Edwin O. Fernandez)