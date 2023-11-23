Hunt for killers of reelected kagawad on

COTABATO CITY - The personnel of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and intelligence units of the 6th Infantry Division are cooperating in identifying the culprits in the gun attack Tuesday that resulted in the death of a re-elected barangay kagawad in Sultan Mastura in Maguindanao del Norte.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Wednesday that officials of the Bangsamoro local government ministry, led by its minister, Naguib Sinarimbo, had asked PRO-BAR to put closure on Tuesday's incident that left Kagawad Anwar Rumangga Mamukan dead.

Sinarimbo is the chairperson of the Regional Advisory Group of PRO-BAR, a bloc of sectoral representatives supporting the peacebuilding programs of the regional police via volunteer advisory initiatives.

Mamukaan topped, among several candidates for kagawad in Barangay Balut in Sultan Mastura, in the result of the October 30, 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the area.

Nobleza has said the relatives of Mamukan are convinced that the attack that caused his demise was related to the recent elections.

Citing a report from the Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station, Nobleza said Mamukan was driving his white multi-cab when men trailing behind on motorcycles opened fire as they got close.

Mamukan, who was reelected as barangay kagawad in Barangay Balut in Sultan Mastura last October 30, was attacked at a busy stretch of the Secretary Narciso Ramos Highway, not too distant from the village where he resides.

Mamukan succumbed to multiple bullet wounds while being transported by relatives and municipal emergency responders to a hospital here.

Investigators in the Sultan Mastura Municipal Police Station said the killers of Mamukan escaped immediately using getaway motorcycles.

Mamukan was killed after gunmen shot dead last November 1 a newly-elected kagawad, Suharto Mascud Antillino, of Barangay Poblacion 3 in Midsayap town in Cotabato, in a busy area in the municipality.

Six days later, Edmar Pineda Perero, a newly-reelected kagawad in Barangay Dolores in Antipas, also in Cotabato province, perished in an ambush by still unidentified men while he was driving his tricycle on his way home from the municipal center. (John Felix Unson)