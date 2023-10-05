  Thursday Oct, 05 2023 03:09:54 AM

Hunter kills hunter mistaken as animal

Local News • 20:45 PM Wed Oct 4, 2023
57
By: 
John Felix Unson

COTABATO CITY - A hunter accidentally killed a wildlife poacher whom he thought was a monkey in a bushland in an interior barangay at the border of Libungan and Carmen, North Cotabato Tuesday.

The fatality, the ethnic Menufu-Aromanen William Rendoan, Jr., who died on the spot from pellet wounds in the upper torso, was actually a neighbor of the hunter who had killed him with a shotgun.

The municipal police forces in both towns and local executives had asked reporters to withhold the name of the hunter in deference with an amicable compact the families of both sides had reached through the intercession of Menufu-Aromanen tribal chieftains.

The slain tribesman was reportedly setting up traditional contraptions designed to catch wild pigs when he was gunned down by Rendoan.

Rendoan immediately turned himself in to the tribal leaders in Kitubod, a hinterland in Libungan, close to Carmen, after the accident.

He immediately confessed to having killed a fellow Menufu-Aromanen, whom he had mistaken for a monkey moving in the bushes.

The North Cotabato Provincial Police Office under Col. Harold Ramos confirmed on Wednesday having received reports about the incident, but immediately clarified that it was peacefully resolved by tribal leaders in enclaves of indigenous groups in Kitubod area.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Davao Occidental, Gen Santos City niyanig ng Magnitude 6.1 na lindol

GEN. SANTOS CITY - NIYANIG ng Magnitude 6.1 na lindol ang bayan ng Sarangani sa Davao Occidental 7:21 ngayong gabi. May lalim ang lindol na...

Hunter kills hunter mistaken as animal

COTABATO CITY - A hunter accidentally killed a wildlife poacher whom he thought was a monkey in a bushland in an interior barangay at the border...

2 taga Davao pinatay, isinilid sa sako at iniwan sa tabing daan sa Maguindanao Sur

COTABATO CITY - NAKILALA na ang dalawang bangkay na natagpuan sa Barangay Mapayag, Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao Del Sur pasado alas 6:00 ng...

NGO joins TESDA 12 for agri-related training for Bangsamoro women

KORONADAL CITY - To help the different sectors in the community through technical vocational training, Mahintana Foundation Inc. has partnered with...

Cotabato City gov't, Relief International support women in peacebuilding

COTABATO CITY – In support of the efforts of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to sustain the peace in the region, the Cotabato...