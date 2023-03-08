Husky Bus now serving Cotabato City-Wao route and vice versa

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOTC-BARMM) has given the green light for the Husky Bus company to commence its Cotabato City-Wao, Lanao del Sur route and vice versa starting today.

This after officials of MOTC-BARMM joined the road test drive of 64-seater Double Deck Hanger Bus on Tuesday, March 7.

BARMM Transportation Minister Paisalin Tago led the test drive along with officials from Land Transportation Office, department heads and MOTC employees to ensure bus worthiness and safety of travelers.

From Cotabato City, Tago said, the bus traversed the towns of Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte to Pigcawayan, Alamada, Banisilan towns in North Cotabato and eventually to Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Wao Mayor Elvino Balican welcomed the bus, Minister Tago, MOTC BARMM officials and company representatives.

“This will help improve our tourism programs in town,” Mayor Balican said.

“The journey was smooth, safe and convenient,” Tago later told reporters after bus Arnold Agulto, safely brought the modern bus back to its base in Cotabato City after a 6-hour back and forth travel.

The Husky Bus, operated by Husky Bus Multi-Purpose Cooperative, is currently servicing the Cotabato City-Tacurong City-Koronadal City-Gen.Santos City and vice versa route.