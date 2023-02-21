IDPs in Datu Saudi benefit from BARMM funded housing units

DATU SAUDI AMPATUAN, Maguindanao del Sur — After years of living in temporary shelters, internally displaced persons (IDPs), locally known as 'bakwit', in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town of this province will soon have a roof over their heads following a successful groundbreaking ceremony of 84 housing units held Monday.



With Php42-million funding from the General Appropriation Acts of the Bangsamoro (GAAB) 2021, the project aims to provide shelter to vulnerable families displaced by human-induced conflict in the area.



Minister Atty. Raisa Jajurie of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) said in her message that this intervention is part of the durable solutions to uplift the living conditions of IDPs.



"Isa po ito sa kasama sa sinasabi nating durable solution na yung mga lumikas po sa kanilang mga lugar dahil sa sakuna ay magkaroon ng panibagong tirahan na malayo sa peligro o kaya'y mas mainam kaysa dati nilang sitwasyon," Jajurie said.



"Sinisikap natin na kung hindi man sila makabalik sa dati nilang tirahan, makapagbigay tayo ng tutuluyan nila kung saan mas ligtas sila," she added.



Accordingly, MSSD along with the local government of the town have been envisioning about the project since 2019. After series of evaluation, both have worked hand-in-hand to push the project funding.



Father of seven Esmael Musa, who personally witnessed the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to the regional government for the provision of such shelters.



"Tinamaan ng mortar yung bahay namin noong 2019 kaya ngayon nakatira na lang kami sa barong-barong kaya malaki po ang palasalamat namin sa BARMM na kasama kami sa benipisyaro," said Musa.



Town mayor Esmael Sindatok said that he is saddened by the state of living of his constituents but with limited resources, the local government cannot provide the shelter needs of the IDPs. Hence, he was grateful to the regional government that filled the gap.



"Kung makita niyo lang po yung tinitirhan nila ng mga taong ito, sobrang hirap po kaya malaking tulong po itong pabahay na ito para sa aking mga kababayaan," the mayor said. (Abdullah Matucan/BIO)