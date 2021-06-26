IED components seized from suspected terrorist in South Cotabato

SOUTH COTABATO --- Police agents seized components of improvised explosive devices from a suspected member of a local terror group arrested in Polomolok town Friday.

The 22-year-old Bono Sueb, a resident of Barangay Lapu in Polomolok, South Cotabato is now clamped down in a police detention facility.

He is a suspected member of the Dawlah Islamiya, a local terror group using the flag of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria as its banner.

Police Lt. Reden Cuevas, deputy chief of the Polomolok municipal police, said the materials for home-made bombs, enough for three to four IEDS, were found inside the house of Sueb in Barangay Lapu.

Combined agents from the Police Regional Office-12, the South Cotabato provincial police and the Polomolok municipal were to arrest seven persons implicated in deadly acts of terror reportedly being coddled by Sueb in Barangay Lapu, an interior area in Polomolok.

None of the seven persons were around when the raiding team, backed by members of the Special Action Force, arrived to serve them the warrants for their arrest.

Cuevas said the raiding team found in Sueb’s house rifle grenade projectiles, electrical wires, batteries and illustration diagrams of blasting contraptions for IEDs.

More than 10 members of the Dawlah Islamiya were killed by joint Army-police teams in one operation after another in Polomolok in the past 12 months.