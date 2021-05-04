  Tuesday May, 04 2021 04:57:38 PM

Iligan police traffic chief perish in highway mishap

Peace and Order • 12:45 PM Tue May 4, 2021
29
By: 
John M. Unson
Photo courtesy of Iligan City Police Office

COTABATO CITY --- A police major at the helm of the traffic unit of the Iligan City police died in a highway accident Monday in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental.

Victim Major Abogado Mautin was on his way to the Police Regional Office-10 in Cagayan de Oro City when his Toyota Innova was rammed by a wayward Isuzu Forward truck while driving through a stretch of the Iligan-Cagayan de Oro Highway in Barangay Mauswagon, Laguindingan.

Mautin, a Maranao, was born and raised in Balindong town in Lanao del Sur, according to relatives.

In a statement Monday, the Iligan City police office said he died on the spot when his vehicle was hit by a truck from the other end of the highway when its driver lost control of the wheel after its brake system malfunctioned.

Mautin was reportedly on his way to the PRO-10 headquarters to follow up his promotion to the rank of police lieutenant colonel when he figured in the accident that resulted in his death.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Iligan police traffic chief perish in highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- A police major at the helm of the traffic unit of the Iligan City police died in a highway accident Monday in Laguindingan, Misamis...

NDBC COVID UPDATE: DOH-12 reports single day highest tally at 118 positive

LOOK:  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 3, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FORTY-FOUR (44) NEW...

DENR-12 turns over Cotabato City land records to MENRE-BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region 12 (DENR-XII) on April 30 turned over the initial batch of Cotabato City's...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 3, 2021)

NEWSCAST HEADLINES 1   COVID UPDATE sa Region 12: 4 patay, 41 bagong nagpositibo, 31 naman ang gumaling 2.  SA BARMM, dalawa...

Army foils ammunition smuggling attempt in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- The military foiled Sunday an attempt to deliver 6,000 rounds of 5.56 millimeter rifle ammunition to a buyer in a stronghold of the...