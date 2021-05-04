Iligan police traffic chief perish in highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- A police major at the helm of the traffic unit of the Iligan City police died in a highway accident Monday in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental.

Victim Major Abogado Mautin was on his way to the Police Regional Office-10 in Cagayan de Oro City when his Toyota Innova was rammed by a wayward Isuzu Forward truck while driving through a stretch of the Iligan-Cagayan de Oro Highway in Barangay Mauswagon, Laguindingan.

Mautin, a Maranao, was born and raised in Balindong town in Lanao del Sur, according to relatives.

In a statement Monday, the Iligan City police office said he died on the spot when his vehicle was hit by a truck from the other end of the highway when its driver lost control of the wheel after its brake system malfunctioned.

Mautin was reportedly on his way to the PRO-10 headquarters to follow up his promotion to the rank of police lieutenant colonel when he figured in the accident that resulted in his death.