The ill-fated C-130 Hercules (Tail Number 5125)

LOCKHEED MARTIN C-13O HERCULES DATA

- Aircraft Model: C-130H

- Tail Number: 87-9284 (USAF)

- Year Manufacturer Model: 1987

- Serial number: 382-5125

- Engines: 4

- Seats: 97

- Location: OH, United States

- New operator: Philippine Air Force

- Tail Number: 5125 (PAF)

- Serial number: 382-5125

- Airforce Unit: 222nd Airlift Squadron of the 220th Airlift Wing

The former US Air Force C-130H Hercules, was stored at Davis Monthan for a few years, and brought back into service for the Philippine Air Force. This C-130 5125 is not a Whiskey model because it was built in 1987. The C-130Ws were built in 1991.

This C-130H with Serial number: 382-5125 was only reconfigured as Whiskey model for the USAF Special Operations Command (AFSOC) in 2016. The Lockheed MC-130 is the basic designation for a family of special mission aircraft operated by AFSOC.

Last four-bladed Allison T-56 engined C-130 Hercules is the H-series. The W-configuration is just a service level modification for the USAF which included this C130 with S/N 382-5125 in the series... Submodifications such as K-(Used by RAF), L-(earlier tanker version used by USN), M-(used by AFSOC), T-(USN tanker, latest iteration of the H-series), W- (combat spears for AFSOC, or maybe weather/Hurricane Hunters for other USAF units) are all under the template of the H-series before the then Lockheed Georgia Company (Lockheed Martin) developed the six-bladed J-series.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) acquired two refurbished Lockheed C-130H "Hercules" four-engine turboprop military transport/cargo aircraft in 2019 to add to its existing fleet of five (5) C-130s under the 222nd Airlift Squadron of the 220th Airlift Wing.

The sale of the two C-130s is part of the US government's commitment to help the Philippines develop its territorial defense and maritime security capabilities, as well as enhance its ability to respond to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief emergencies, which routinely occur in the Philippines.

The cost of acquisition for the two C-130s is PHP2.5 billion. These two former USAF C-130s were co-financed by the Philippines who contributed PHP1.6 billion and the US through Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program worth PHP900 million.

The US FMF program provides grants and loans for the acquisition of US defense equipment, services, and training.

The delivery of “Hercules 5125” to the Philippine Air Force was delayed due to disruption in schedules caused by the global health crisis. The preparation for the delivery is set and are expected to be flying to the Philippines soon.

The entire Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other government agencies, especially the Department of Social Welfare and Development, rely on the Air Force in moving people and logistics to different parts of the archipelago.

The additional two C-130s for the 220th Airlift Wing of the PAF will be a huge welcome inclusion in the AFP inventory. The DND will be more prepared to respond when called upon to deliver aid in case disaster strikes.

The 222nd Airlift Squadron currently has two (2) C-130s in flying status;

- C-130H with tail number 4704

- C-130T with tail number 5040

Grounded Philippine Air Force C-130s:

- C-130T with tail number 5011 is in Portugal undergoing IRAN (Inspect Repair As Necessary).

- C-130B with tail number 3633 still grounded undergoing DLM (Depot Level Maintenance) in Mactan, Cebu.

It was in 1973 when the Philippines acquired some brandnew C-130s.

