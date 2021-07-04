  Sunday Jul, 04 2021 08:20:08 PM

Ill-fated Hercules C-130 plane had an eight-member crew

Breaking News • 20:15 PM Sun Jul 4, 2021
11
By: 
John M. Unson
This is what remained of the C-130 plane that crashed in Sulu island province. (From 11th Infantry Division)

Pilots and other crew members of the ill-fated C-130 Hercules plane are listed below:

MAJ EMMANUEL V MAKALINTAL O-14998 PAF

MAJ MICHAEL VINCENT L BENOLERAO O-14651 PAF

1LT KARL JOSEPH T HINTAY O-18731 PAF

TSg Donald P Badoy 849807 PAF

SSg Jan Neil Y Macapaz 870414 PAF

SSg Michael P Bulalaque 867201 PAF

Sgt Jack P Navarro 875061 PAF

A1C Fortunate L Regidor 900608 PAF

The Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation online news got information, but subject yet for confirmation, that all crew members of the C-130 Hercules plane that crashed in Sulu all survived the crash.

Efforts to validate the report are still underway. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Ill-fated Hercules C-130 plane had an eight-member crew

Pilots and other crew members of the ill-fated C-130 Hercules plane are listed below: MAJ EMMANUEL V MAKALINTAL O-14998 PAF MAJ MICHAEL VINCENT...

COVID-19 new infections in Region 12 below 100, recovery at 266

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 04, 2021 (6:00pm) NINETY-NINE (99) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-SIX (266)...

The ill-fated C-130 Hercules (Tail Number 5125)

LOCKHEED MARTIN C-13O HERCULES DATA - Aircraft Model: C-130H - Tail Number: 87-9284 (USAF) - Year Manufacturer Model: 1987 - Serial number: 382...

Fate of 3 ill-fated C-130 pilots still unknown

COTABATO CITY --- The fate of the three pilots of the C-130 plane that crashed near the airport in Jolo town in Sulu is still unknown as of presstime...

Lorenzana: 17 dead bodies recovered from C-130 crash site in Patikul, Sulu

MANILA – At least 17 charred bodies A Philippine Air Force (PAF) C-130H Hercules transport aircraft crashed in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday morning,...