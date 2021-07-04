Ill-fated Hercules C-130 plane had an eight-member crew
By:
John M. Unson
Pilots and other crew members of the ill-fated C-130 Hercules plane are listed below:
MAJ EMMANUEL V MAKALINTAL O-14998 PAF
MAJ MICHAEL VINCENT L BENOLERAO O-14651 PAF
1LT KARL JOSEPH T HINTAY O-18731 PAF
TSg Donald P Badoy 849807 PAF
SSg Jan Neil Y Macapaz 870414 PAF
SSg Michael P Bulalaque 867201 PAF
Sgt Jack P Navarro 875061 PAF
A1C Fortunate L Regidor 900608 PAF
The Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation online news got information, but subject yet for confirmation, that all crew members of the C-130 Hercules plane that crashed in Sulu all survived the crash.
Efforts to validate the report are still underway.