Wednesday Jul, 27 2022 08:58:52 PM
Images of Abra Magnitude 7.3 quake
14:00 PM Wed Jul 27, 2022
39
Images from various news organizations, PDDRMO Mountain province, Baguio City LGU, Vigan LGU, PIA-Region 1
NDBC NEWS TIMELINE
Jul 27
17:15
Economic News
Cotabato Light asks consumers to use payment app, EbillTxt
Jul 27
17:15
Mindanao Peace Process
Police, Army tightens guard against 2 terror groups
Jul 27
14:00
Breaking News
Images of Abra Magnitude 7.3 quake
Jul 27
14:00
Breaking News
PBBM orders immediate help for Abra quake victims
Jul 27
08:15
Local News
Magnitude 7 quake jolts Abra
NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS
Cotabato Light asks consumers to use payment app, EbillTxt
Please be informed that effective July 18, 2022, our In-house Accredited Collection Center at Alnor is now using their own Collection System...
Police, Army tightens guard against 2 terror groups
COTABATO CITY - Authorities are bracing for attacks by two local terror groups in what could be desperate attempts to project strength following...
Images of Abra Magnitude 7.3 quake
PBBM orders immediate help for Abra quake victims
MANILA – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has ordered the immediate delivery of relief assistance to the victims of the strong...
Magnitude 7 quake jolts Abra
MANILA – A magnitude 7 earthquake jolted Abra on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported....