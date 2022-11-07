Skip to main content
11:45 AM Mon Nov 7, 2022
Photos from PNP-12
TACURONG CITY - Images from PNP after the Nov. 6 Yellow Bus bombing in Tacurong City.
Images after YBL bus bombing in Tacurong
TACURONG CITY - Images from PNP after the Nov. 6 Yellow Bus bombing in Tacurong City.
PRO-12 Director Macaraeg saddened by Tacurong YBL bombing
GEN. SANTOS CITY - It's very unfortunate and it saddens us greatly that this incident happened. Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) headed by...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Nov. 7, 2022)
NEWSCAST 1 TAGA KIDAPAWAN CITY, patay sa pagsabog ng bomba sa loob ng Yellow Bus sa Tacurong 2 BUS bombing, kinundina...
Teacher-cartoonist killed in Sultan Kudarat province
COTABATO CITY - A man killed with a pistol a teacher and popular cartoonist in an interior barangay in Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat late...
Tacurong bus bombing, kinundina ni 6th ID chief Gen. Galido
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte — Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division strongly condemned the bombing of one unit of...