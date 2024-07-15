  Monday Jul, 15 2024 12:32:15 AM

Images of floods affecting NoCot, MagSur, SulKud

Climate Change/Environment • 16:45 PM Sun Jul 14, 2024
Edwin O. Fernandez
Workers try to clear a major road network in Barangay Hinalaan, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat of huge volume of mud after a landslide on Fridya night. (Photo courtesy of Sukelco Kalamansig)

COTABATO CITY - Several villages in Pikit, North Cotabato are now under water, including villages now under the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area (SGA).

The Phil. Emergency Alerts reported that Barangay Rajah Muda is among the heavily submerged villages that water level rose to as high as about 6 to 10 feet following three days of heavy downpour in the province and nearby areas.

Photos below are from Phil. Emergency Alert.

The Bagoinged Elementary School in Barangay Bagoinged Ligawasan, SGA-BARMM. Photos were taken by Bads Ali.

In Barangay Limulan, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, disaster workers send food to the other side of the river were civilians were trapped and could not cross the river due to strong water current. (Photos courtesy of MDRRMO)

Photo below show the floods in Mamasapano, Maguindanao del Sur.

