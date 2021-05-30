  Sunday May, 30 2021 02:14:03 PM

Images of "No Movement Sunday" in North Cotabato

Local News • 09:00 AM Sun May 30, 2021
65
By: 
NDBC NCA
Images courtesy of North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco FB page/DXND and DXMS

 

May be an image of outdoors

May be an image of road and street

May be an image of road

May be an image of sky, grass, tree and road

May be an image of one or more people, people standing, tree and road

May be an image of standing and text that says 'ÛS BIDA EWS OPERASYON NG GASOLINE STATIONS SA NORTH COTABATO TULOY PARIN SA KABILA NG PAGPAPATUPAD NG 'NO MOVEMENT SUNDAY' SIMULA MAY 30, 2021 DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan City BIDA BIDA RITO! 09982135095 99821 www.ndbcnews.com.ph NDBC Radionet'

May be an image of one or more people and text that says 'DXND BIDA NEWS STOP FOR MAXIMUM TOLERANCE IPAPAIRAL NG KIDAPAWAN PNP SA PAGPAPATUPAD NG 'NO MOVEMENT SUNDAY' f DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan City BIDA BIDA KA RITO! 09982135095 www.ndbcnews.com.ph NDBC Radionet'

 

