Images in Surallah and Lake Sebu

John M. Unson

IN LAKE SEBU, SOUTH COTABATO:  Bikers pedal through a markedly clean, peaceful stretch of a highway near the town proper of Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, home to mixed ethnic T’boli and Visayan settler communities cooperating in maintaining the ecology in the municipality,  known for its picturesque highland lakes and waterfalls. 

IN SURALLAH, SOUTH COTABATO: Farmers in Barangay Kolongulo in Surallah, South Cotabato prepare their lands for corn propagation, a major agricultural activity in the municipality, where Muslims, Christians and indigenous T’boli people co-exist peacefully. Surallah is in the upper valley of South Cotabato. 

 

