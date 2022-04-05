Indian, Filipina wife wounded in Maguindanao gun attack

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- An Indian national and his Filipina wife were both hurt in a gun attack Sunday night in Barangay Semba here.

The incident, which left Andikkadan Kushi Wais, 36, and his 23-year-old Maguindanaon spouse, Sheryhan Usman Langui, wounded, marred the first night of the 30-day Islamic Ramadan season in villages around the scene.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, Maguindanao police director, said Monday the couple was in a vehicle driven by their Sri Lankan friend, Mohamed Sideek Rifard, en route to Barangay Semba from somewhere when men armed with .45 pistols positioned along the road opened fire.

Rifard, who survived the attack unscathed, managed to drive his vehicle away fast, leaving their attackers behind.

Bongcayao said Wais and his wife are residents of Barangay Tamontaka in Cotabato City, less than two kilometers from the spot where they were waylaid.

Bongcayao said the personnel of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Municipal Police Station are still trying to identify the culprits for immediate prosecution. (John Unson)