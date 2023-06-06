Indonesian rescued from Dawla Islamiya in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The military in Basilan has rescued an Indonesian teenager from the hands of terrorists on Saturday (June 3), the Western Midnanao command said.

While conducting a focused military operation targeting Sulu-based Daulah Islamiyah-Abu Sayyaf Group (DI-ASG) subleader Mudzrimar Sawadjaan, a.k.a. Mundi, and Basilan-based ASG subleader Pasil Bayali, a.k.a. Kera, troops of the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion were able to seize the harboring position of the target at Sitio Lobloban, Barangay Guiong, Sumisip, Basilan and rescued an Indonesian National.

According to the report, a.k.a. Mundi brought the minor Indonesian National with him when he fled from Sulu to evade the relentless combat operation of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade.

Joint Task Force Basilan Acting Commander Col. Frederick Sales identified the rescued minor as Ahmad Ibrahim Rullie, a.k.a. Addih, the 15-year-old son of the late Abbang Rullie, the Jolo Cathedral suicide bomber. A.k.a. Mundi abandoned the young Rullie during his escape from the area. Operating troops immediately brought the rescued Indonesian National to the hospital for a medical check-up.

It can be recalled that Rullie Rian Zeke, a.k.a. Abbang Rullie, 35, and his wife Ulfah Handayani Saleh, 32, were named as the perpetrators of the January 2019 Jolo Cathedral bombing that killed 23 individuals and wounded more than a hundred others.

Western Mindanao Command chief, Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commended the troops of Joint Task Force Basilan for successfully rescuing the teen Indonesian National.

“He is still young, and we are hopeful that with proper guidance and counseling, he will be able to walk back on the right path and build a better future,” Lt. Gen. Galido said.