Initial count shows BBM, Sara leading partial, unofficial tally

MANILA – Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte are leading the presidential and vice presidential race, according to the partial and unofficial released by the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) through its transparency server as of 8:32 p.m.

Marcos already earned 17,541,799 votes followed by Leni Robredo with 8,311,501; Manny Pacquiao -- 1,486,592; Isko Moreno -- 1,188,776; Ping Lacson -- 567,761; Faisal Mangondato -- 66,320; Ernie Abella --- 52,380; Leody De Guzman -- 47,670; Norberto GOnzales -- 43,133; and Jose Montemayor -- 30,564.

Duterte has already garnered 17,155,745 votes; Robredo’s running Kiko Pangilinan with 5,276,161; Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III -- 4,783,190; Willie Ong -- 1,209,536; and Lito Atienza -- 123,410.

In the senatorial race, actor Robin Padilla is leading the top 12 with 14,309,020 votes followed by Loren Legarda with 13,939,469; Raffy Tulfo with 13,356,368; Sherwin Gatchalian with 11,952,367; Chiz Escudero with 11,908,752; Mark Villar with 11,048,941; Alan Peter Cayetano with 10,934,836; Joel Villanueva with 10,842,038; Juan Miguel Zubiri with 10,510,062; Risa Hontoveros with 9,105,933; JV Ejercito with 9,029,885; and Jinggoy Estrada with 8,319,473 votes.

The total number of Electoral Returns (ERs) processed was about 53.50 percent which is equivalent to 30,315,356 votes out of 67,442,616 registered voters.

Local candidates proclamation

Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson lawyer John Rex Laudiangco said winning local candidates might be proclaimed as early as one or two days after the election day.

“For the local positions, best case scenario tomorrow for the ones who are able to finish counting and canvassing their ERs (election receipts)—that’s the best-case scenario. The second best case scenario would be Wednesday,” Laudiangco said in a press conference at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

Laudiangco said there’s no reason to hamper the proclamation unless some areas will have problems with their canvassing.

“But given that there are no untoward reports now, the best-case scenario is tomorrow, next best-case scenario is on Wednesday," he added.

Meanwhile, Laudiangco said the Comelec is expecting the vote results for national candidates after five days to one week.

“That’s the most ideal and that’ our best expectation, in a week’s time, the results of the election will be clear enough for all of us to know who the real winners are,” he said. (PNA)