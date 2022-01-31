Injured NPA yields to Army in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An injured member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG), identified as a certain Ricky Lumbay alias Jeric, voluntarily surrendered with his caliber 5.56 M16A1 Carbine Rifle to the 11th Special Forces Company, 5th Special Forces Battalion (5SFBn) and the Local Government Unit of T’Boli, South Cotabato today, January 31, 2022 at Barangay Edwards of said town.

Brigadier General Pedro Balisi Jr. disclosed that the alias Jeric was among the CTG members encountered by government troops at Brgy Tudok, T’Boli, South Cotabato during the combat operations launched last January 5, 2022 wherein 6 NPA terrorists were believed to be wounded based on the testimonies of some witnesses.

Alias Jeric narrated that he was left injured by other NPA members during the armed clash last January 5, 2022. “Noong narinig naming nagputukan na, tumalon ako sa bangin at ung ibang kasama ko nagtakbuhan na rin, lalo na narinig nila yung helicopter. Kaya ako napilay at nasugatan dahil sa pagtalon ko sa bangin,” alias Jeric said. “Naligaw ako sa aking mga kasama, pagod, gutom at masakit ang aking katawan kaya gumawa ako ng paraan para makalapit sa mga tao at magsurrender,” he added.

Residents from Sitios of Motosom, Salabanog and Mangga of Brgy. Laconon, T’Boli, South Cotabato immediately reported to authorities the presence of alias Jeric. It can be recalled that said communities were among the barangays that received help through the Community Support Program (CSP) and Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) conducted by the Local Government Unit of T’Boli and the 5th SFBn.

Mayor Dibu S. Tuan expressed that the NTF-ELCAC mechanisms are effective because of the recent surrenders of CTG Local Guerilla Units/Milisyang Bayan and NPA terrorist members from October 2021 to date. “Our conduct of CSP and RCSP is gaining grounds and it must be sustained. These development-oriented approaches coupled with the AFP and PNP’s peace, law enforcement, and development support activities and combat operations is a good practice that every LGU must adopt and sustain further," Hon. Mayor Tuan said.

The LGU of T’Boli provided the surrenderee with immediate medical and financial support. Further, he will be enrolled in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) as part of the overall government program for those CTG members who returned to the folds of the law.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division commended the Local Government Unit within their area of operations for the great partnership in implementing the NTF-ELCAC mandate which positively results in peaceful surrenders and combat encounters against the CTGs in South Cotabato.

“With the help of the LGUs and the communities, the defeat of the CTG is inevitable wherein with the recent surrenders of CTG members and accomplishments of the NTF-ELCAC, our efforts towards peace are gaining grounds and will be realized in the near future,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.