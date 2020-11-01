IS-inspired militant yields in Lanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A member of the Islamic State-inspired Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group has surrendered to government troops in Lanao del Sur, officials said Friday.

Samad Macaampon, alias Abu Samad, 40, surrendered at the Tactical Command Post of the 82nd Infantry Battalion (IB) in Barangay Gacap, Piagapo town at about 10 a.m. on Thursday to live a peaceful life with his family, 82IB commander, Lt. Col. Rafman Altre, said.

Macaampon, who turned over a grenade launcher, joined Dawlah Islamiya, which laid siege to Marawi City in 2017.

Altre said he managed to escape from the main battle area, left the group that year, and has lain low since.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command, assured Macaampon of government assistance "as he reintegrates into mainstream society."

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade, reiterated his message to Dawlah Islamiya members that the doors of the government remain open for those "who choose to lay down their arms and go back to the fold of the law." (PNA)