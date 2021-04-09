IOM donates anti-COVID-19 supplies to Basilan province

COTABATO CITY --- An entity under the United Nations donated Wednesday to Basilan province biohazard protection supplies and other provisions needed for domestic COVID-19 containment efforts.

The International Organization for Migration, or IOM, also supplied Basilan, through the office of Gov. Jim Salliman, eight “bio safety refrigerators” needed for storing anti-coronavirus vaccines and solar generators for each to ensure round-the-clock operability.

Salliman said the IOM also turned over to the provincial government facemasks, face shields, surgical gloves and protective shoe linings for their anti-COVID-19 frontliners.

“We are grateful to the IOM for its gesture. These supplies will enhance our campaign versus COVID-19,” Salliman said.

Basilan, a component-province of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, covers 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan.

The IOM, a transnational humanitarian outfit of the United Nations, also provided the regional government of BARMM last January with costly anti-COVID 19 biohazard equipment.

The IOM’s anti-coronavirus program is being assisted by the United Kingdom of Great Britain, the United States of America and the German Humanitarian Assistance.