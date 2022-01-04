  Tuesday Jan, 04 2022 11:18:25 AM

IPHO acts to halt typhoid fever that downs 30 in North Cotabato

HEALTH • 08:45 AM Tue Jan 4, 2022
50
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Health officials in North Cotabato have sent a team to help the municipal health office of Pikit town to contain rising number of persons with typhoid fever.

As of Tuesday, the North Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) said least 30 persons have been hospitalized due typhoid fever that hit a remote village of Manaulanan.

On Tuesday, Dr. Eva Rabaya, North Cotabato provincial health officer, said the 30 patients were all residents of Barangay Manaulanan, many of whom have taken unsafe drinking water since last week of December.

Manaulanan is a remote village with no potable drinking water. Residents rely on commercially available mineral drinking water in gallons or bottles but the indigents take drinking water from water pumps and open wells.

“No one was reported to have died among the patients,” Dr. Rabaya said in a DXND radio interview.

Quoting a report from Pikit municipal health office, Dr. Rabaya said the possible cause of the typhoid fever was the drinking water that people sourced from open wells and water pumps.

Many of the patients were children who are now in various hospitals in Pikit.

She said the Integrated Provincial Health Office has sent a team to help the town health office in monitoring and medication of patients.

The team also brought medicine and water purification tablets to help prevent water borne diseases. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MP Candao lauds BARMM chief Minister Ebrahim for programs supporting Bangsamoro women

PINAPURIHAN NG isang Member of Parliament si BARMM chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim dahil sa suporta nito sa mga kababaihan sa rehiyon at sa pagsusulong...

BARMM turns over modern school building in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY – Proclaiming its battle cry for the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical...

IPHO acts to halt typhoid fever that downs 30 in North Cotabato

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Health officials in North Cotabato have sent a team to help the municipal health office of Pikit town to contain rising number of...

Another returning overseas Filipino nabbed over protocol breach

MANILA – Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat on Monday reported that another Filipino from overseas was caught having...

PH now classified again as ‘high risk’ for Covid-19

MANILA – The country is now classified high risk for Covid-19 following the increase in cases toward the end of 2021, a health official said...