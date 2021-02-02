IPHO-Maguindanao gets anti-COVID equipment from BARMM 

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro health ministry turned over Monday an ambulance and a refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle to Maguindanao province to boost domestic COVID-19 containment initiatives.

The IPHO-Maguindanao covers 36 towns in the two congressional districts of the province.

Physician Amirel Usman, health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, personally turned over the equipment to Elizabeth Samama, chief of IPHO-Maguindanao, during a simple rite at the Provincial Hospital compound in Shariff Aguak town.

The ambulance and the “cold chain vehicle,” or a pick-up truck with a refrigerated cubicle, essential in delivering COVID-19 vaccines to far-flung areas that Samama received from MOH-BARMM, were donated to the regional government by foreign benefactors just last month.

The three transnational donors --- the United Kingdom government, the International Organization on Migration and the German Cooperation ---- are supporting the Bangsamoro government’s regular health programs and its war on COVID-19.

Usman and his staff also handed over to the IPHO-Maguindanao a refrigerator for vaccines, solar power generating sets, hygiene kits and biohazard protection supplies needed by anti-COVID-19 frontliners. (JOHN UNSON)