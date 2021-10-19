  Tuesday Oct, 19 2021 02:04:52 AM

Iqbal optimistic donated LCP equipment will benefit Bangsamoro learners

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:45 PM Mon Oct 18, 2021
34
By: 
BIO-BARMM
MBHTE-BARMM Deputy Minister Haron Meling (left), leads the distribution of Learning Continuity Plan equipment and materials at the Cotabato City Schools Division Office.

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal is hopeful that Learning Continuity Plan (LCP) equipment and educational materials distributed to recipient schools will be of great help to the educators and Bangsamoro learners this year.
 
This came following the initial distribution of the LCP equipment and materials to 29 schools in the Cotabato City Schools Division Office held Thursday, Oct. 14.
 
Each school received a set of computer desktops, digital duplicators, bond papers, teachers’ kits, elementary books, flashcards, and water bottles.
 
 “I request that everyone use them properly to serve its purpose in the long run and potentially help other students in need,” Minister Iqbal said in his message delivered by Deputy Minister Haron Meling.
 
Iqbal is optimistic that the Bangsamoro region can overcome the depth and complexities faced by the teachers, parents, and students amidst the pandemic.
 
He hopes that the teaching and learning gaps being confronted by the Bangsamoro education community will abate this year.
 
“I thank all of you for supporting the Ministry’s efforts to improve the educational sector in the Bangsamoro, "Iqbal said.
 
"I am confident that we can effectively protect our educators’ and learners’ well-being and ensure that our education system will produce the next generation of leaders and innovators in the BARMM,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, MBHTE ensures that all other schools divisions, including the Special Geographic Area (SGA-BARMM) in North Cotabato, will receive the same supplies and will be delivered to them soon. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

10 die due to COVID-19 infections in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-SEVEN (127) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-SIXTY...

Iqbal optimistic donated LCP equipment will benefit Bangsamoro learners

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Education Minister Mohagher Iqbal is hopeful that Learning Continuity Plan (LCP) equipment and educational materials...

MENRE leads adjudication proceedings for seized forest products in Upi, Maguindanao

COABATO CITY — Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy (MENRE) - Maguindanao Provincial Office held Wednesday, Oct. 13, an...

1.2K Kidapaweños benefit from ‘ResBUSkuna’ initiative

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 1,200 qualified residents here benefited from the weekend “ResBUSkuna” mobile vaccination initiative for the A4...

Fake QR code IDs seized from Isabela City residents

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities are now probing on the circulation of fake COVID-19 contact tracing identification cards in Isabela City in...