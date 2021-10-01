  Friday Oct, 01 2021 07:01:15 PM

Irate dad kills three-month old for crying non-stop

Peace and Order • 13:45 PM Fri Oct 1, 2021
41
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A 20-year-old father is now detained for the death of his three-month old child whose head he hit with a feeding bottle for crying out loud non-stop despite having been given infant formula.

Personnel of the Cotabato City Police Station 1 managed to immediately clamp down suspect Mucher Repalda Flores after receiving a report on his having killed his child in their house in Barangay Poblacion 4 here.

Neighbors said they are convinced Flores was hooked to drugs, based on his recurrent mood swings where acted agitated and irrational.

“I didn’t mean killing my own child. I was not drunk or under the influence of illegal drugs then,” Flores told reporters whom the police allowed to talk to him Friday.

Bona said they are to file a corresponding criminal case against Flores whose wife and relatives want prosecuted for his offense. (John Unson)

