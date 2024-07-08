  Monday Jul, 08 2024 03:20:11 PM

Isolated rain showers likely across PH Monday; DOST Pag-asa issues general flood advisory for Sox, BARMM

WEATHER • 09:15 AM Mon Jul 8, 2024
135
By: 
Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA

The weather bureau on Monday said most parts of the country could experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

"The easterlies will cause high chances of rains, especially in the eastern part of the country," said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Obet Badrina.

PAGASA forecast Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan to have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of the country is forecast to experience the same weather due to localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No tropical cyclone is expected to develop or enter the country in the next two to three days.

However, Badrina said thunderstorms were likely in the afternoon or evening.  (PNA)

Meanwhile, DOS-PAGASA also issued flood advisory for BARMM 

 

           May be an image of text

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM distributes land, sea ambulances to hospitals, LGUs

COTABATO CITY - Ipinamahagi kanina ni BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim ang 53 na mga sasakyan na kinabibilangan ng cadaver transport vehicle...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 8, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   USTADZ na nalunod sa Kabacan, bangkay na nang matagpuan sa Pulangi river sa N. Cotabato 2   Hog raisers sa...

Isolated rain showers likely across PH Monday; DOST Pag-asa issues general flood advisory for Sox, BARMM

The weather bureau on Monday said most parts of the country could experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms...

2 drug suspects slain, cop hurt in Tawi-Tawi shootout

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte– Two armed drug personalities were killed while a police officer was injured during law enforcement operation in...

PBBM calls on AFP troops to ensure peaceful 2025 BARMM polls

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Sulu to ensure the holding of...