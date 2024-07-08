Isolated rain showers likely across PH Monday; DOST Pag-asa issues general flood advisory for Sox, BARMM

The weather bureau on Monday said most parts of the country could experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

"The easterlies will cause high chances of rains, especially in the eastern part of the country," said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Obet Badrina.

PAGASA forecast Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, Isabela, and Cagayan to have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The rest of the country is forecast to experience the same weather due to localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, the archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

No tropical cyclone is expected to develop or enter the country in the next two to three days.

However, Badrina said thunderstorms were likely in the afternoon or evening. (PNA)

Meanwhile, DOS-PAGASA also issued flood advisory for BARMM