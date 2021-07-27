Jail guards foil attempt to bring in tobacco in NoCot district jail

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Alerto jail guards of North Cotabato District Jail (NDJC) in Barangay Amas here foiled an attempt by a woman to bring in prohibited stuff inside the detention facility.

Jail Inspector Joe Anthony Gargarita, NDJC jail warden, refused to identify the woman and her son who is an occupant of the jail facility.

“Our vigilant duty searchers of NCJD-male dormitory found 18 tubes of tobacco concealed inside of cassava brought by a certain female visitor through "Paabot," Gargarita told reporters and lauded his subordinates for the job well done.

He said for the safety of everyone amid the pandemic, no visitors are allowed inside the premises except at the main gate where a booth exist.

In the booth, visitors may leave or drop items that they would want to be delivered to their relatives or loved ones inside the jail facility.

“The ‘paabot’ system has been effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Gargarita said.

The woman claimed that the cassava were from home but he was unaware there were sticks of tobacco concealed inside the agricultural crops.

The woman has a child or a Person Deprived with Liberty (PDL) inside the NCDJ.

Gargaritan said the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology is preparing charges against the woman who is from Kidapawan City.